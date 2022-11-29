Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $15.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE MLM opened at $359.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

