Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.95

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.95 and last traded at C$11.92, with a volume of 157064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRE shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$955.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.33.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

