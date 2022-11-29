McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $272.95 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.35 and its 200 day moving average is $253.90. The stock has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

