Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 2,009.1% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJNA opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Medical Marijuana has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

