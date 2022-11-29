Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

