Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $274.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.01.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.