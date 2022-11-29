Metahero One Day Trading Volume Tops $477,952.00 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and approximately $477,952.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.24 or 0.01826632 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00012332 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00030869 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00038701 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.95 or 0.01769893 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

