Metawar Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $243.42 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Metawar has a market cap of $243.42 million and approximately $3.66 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metawar has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00113166 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

