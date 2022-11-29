Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher Sells 3,100 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.46, for a total value of C$165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,959.60.

Methanex Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE MX traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$53.39. 210,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.93. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of C$39.00 and a 52 week high of C$71.63.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.238 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Methanex Company Profile

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Methanex to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.60.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

