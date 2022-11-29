Midas Price Reaches $33.19 on Top Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Midas has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Midas token can now be bought for about $33.19 or 0.00202262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $86.54 million and approximately $242,807.91 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.38 or 0.07264890 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00495692 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,944.42 or 0.30150351 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 33.27025102 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $346,800.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

