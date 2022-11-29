MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $526.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOFG shares. Stephens raised their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

