MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.
MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of MOFG stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $526.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOFG shares. Stephens raised their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.
