MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 15th

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Featured Stories

