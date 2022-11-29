MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Sold by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lessened its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,108 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned about 0.14% of MINISO Group worth $26,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth $506,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 54.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

MNSO stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. 20,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.77.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

