Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $19.36. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 428 shares.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $629,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,714,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,611,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
