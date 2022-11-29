Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $19.36. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 428 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $629,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,714,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,611,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

