Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Down 99.7% in November

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the October 31st total of 869,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mission Advancement Stock Performance

Shares of Mission Advancement stock remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Tuesday. 4,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,999. Mission Advancement has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Mission Advancement

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement in the third quarter worth about $65,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Advancement Company Profile

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

