Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the October 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

Shares of MIELY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.21. 115,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,392. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

