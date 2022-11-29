Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the October 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MIELY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.21. 115,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,392. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.
