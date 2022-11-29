Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,737 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of Moderna worth $478,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $39,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at $230,310,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,718,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at $230,310,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,478 shares of company stock worth $80,792,616. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Moderna stock opened at $175.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

