Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
Molson Coors Brewing Price Performance
TAP.A opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $80.00.
About Molson Coors Brewing
