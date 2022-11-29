Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,326 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,307,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,371,000 after purchasing an additional 357,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 713,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,287,000 after acquiring an additional 84,318 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 69,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,913,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

