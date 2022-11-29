Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) VP Scott E. Hill Sells 104,147 Shares

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) VP Scott E. Hill sold 104,147 shares of Montauk Renewables stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,252,888.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 620,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Montauk Renewables Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNTK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 459,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of -0.29. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
About Montauk Renewables
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
