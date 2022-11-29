Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Moody’s by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Moody’s by 9.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 53.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $291.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.81. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

