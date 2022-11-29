Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $41,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $90.69. 57,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,599. The stock has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

