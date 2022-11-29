Morgan Stanley Trims Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Target Price to $24.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silvergate Capital from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $819.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.71. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

