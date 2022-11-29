MovieBloc Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $39.26 million and $2.27 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.05 or 0.07496107 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00492761 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,938.16 or 0.29972075 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars.

