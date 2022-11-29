MVL (MVL) Reaches Market Cap of $68.46 Million

MVL (MVL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $68.46 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MVL has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.05 or 0.07059233 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00497274 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,958.64 or 0.30253068 BTC.

About MVL

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,102,958,863 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

