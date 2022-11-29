N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:BWNG traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 23.42 ($0.28). 6,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,440. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.01. N Brown Group has a 12 month low of GBX 18.75 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.24 ($0.54).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

