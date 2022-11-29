National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the October 31st total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

National Australia Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:NABZY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 151,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,480. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Australia Bank Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

