National Bank Financial Raises Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to C$25.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,671,298. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

