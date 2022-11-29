National Bank Financial Raises Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to C$25.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.
Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE GOLD traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,671,298. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barrick Gold (GOLD)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.