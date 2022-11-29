Natixis Has $14.27 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 278.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,752 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

