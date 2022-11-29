Natixis Has $15.91 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Natixis trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,749 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Welltower were worth $15,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Welltower Stock Down 4.2 %

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.87, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $75.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.