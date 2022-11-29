Natixis Has $17.16 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,972 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average is $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -920.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $182.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

