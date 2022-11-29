Natixis Has $19.65 Million Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Natixis lessened its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,255,100 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.28% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

