Natixis Has $22.91 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Natixis reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,534 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $22,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campion Asset Management increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

About Tyson Foods



Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

