Natixis Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Natixis reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,752 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 343,937 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $136.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Bank of America raised their price target on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

