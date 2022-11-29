Natixis Purchases 187,298 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Natixis grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 195.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,298 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $21,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.