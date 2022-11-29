Natixis Trims Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Natixis cut its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 760,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910,933 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Aramark were worth $23,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

