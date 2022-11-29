NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NWG. BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.19) to GBX 300 ($3.59) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.19) to GBX 370 ($4.43) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.79) to GBX 370 ($4.43) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $337.15.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.05%. Research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 331.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 120,681 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 480.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 51.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.