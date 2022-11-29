Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Volume Tops $339.87

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $339.87 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00119961 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00231352 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00061188 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,949,005 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

