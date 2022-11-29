NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec raised NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

NCC Group Stock Performance

Shares of NCC Group stock remained flat at $2.50 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

