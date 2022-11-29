NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Down 78.6% in November

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NCS Multistage by 26.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in NCS Multistage by 37.2% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NCS Multistage by 59.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

Shares of NCS Multistage stock remained flat at $26.51 on Monday. 143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 million, a PE ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.62.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

