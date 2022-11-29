Neblio Market Capitalization Achieves $41.26 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. Neblio has a market cap of $41.26 million and approximately $53.14 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00012959 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,678,408 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

