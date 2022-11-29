Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Reaches $41.41 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $12.94 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00012838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,679,554 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

