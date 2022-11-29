Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC reduced its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,080 shares during the quarter. Nelnet makes up about 2.3% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Nelnet by 25.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NNI traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,417. The company has a current ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 58.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.52. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $99.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $121,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,496.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

