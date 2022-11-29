Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Nelnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 58.22 and a current ratio of 58.22. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $122,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,945.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 91.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

