Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Neometals Stock Performance

Shares of RRSSF stock remained flat at 0.70 on Monday. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.57 and a twelve month high of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.79.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

