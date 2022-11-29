Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Neometals Stock Performance
Shares of RRSSF stock remained flat at 0.70 on Monday. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.57 and a twelve month high of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.79.
Neometals Company Profile
