NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in NetApp were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,929,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $125,861,000 after buying an additional 47,662 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in NetApp by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 25,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NetApp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 572,557 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66,154 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

