NETSTREIT Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

NYSE:NTST opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after buying an additional 2,295,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,262,000 after purchasing an additional 668,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 67,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,367 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares during the last quarter.

NTST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

