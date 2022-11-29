Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Holdings Cut by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its stake in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,986 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.80% of Newcourt Acquisition worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Newcourt Acquisition by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,907,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after buying an additional 229,002 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in Newcourt Acquisition by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Newcourt Acquisition by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,508,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCAC opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

