Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Down 3%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 2,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 490,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEGG. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.