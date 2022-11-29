Nexo (NEXO) Reaches Market Cap of $360.96 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003913 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nexo has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $360.96 million and $7.74 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.05 or 0.07022220 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00497045 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.19 or 0.30237354 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.